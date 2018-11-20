Further explaining this, he notes that most of the floor plans that were on offer in 2002 had open kitchens; now certain developments are offering closed kitchens such that they can cater to a particular ethnic subset. It is the same with other dynamics such as having attached bathrooms and extra parking spaces, he says. Lakhani also observes that the market is getting large enough that some of the demand dynamics are now derived from the domestic data. With Dubai being a relatively young city, developers have had to refer to international market trends and apply these to Dubai’s context.