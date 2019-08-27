Dubai: Arabtec Holding PJSC (Arabtec or Group), a leading contractor for social and economic infrastructure, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Arabtec Construction has been awarded a Dh298 million (Egyptian pound 1.346 billion) contract by Emaar Misr for the construction of Celesta Hills; Phases 2 and 3 comprising 179 units and external works. The contract works will commence this month for a duration of 38 months.

Uptown Cairo is an integrated development located in the heart of the Egyptian capital with easy access to east and west Cairo through a well-developed road network. Celesta Hills has a total built up area of 86,664 square metres consisting of two phases and located close to the Golf Clubhouse.