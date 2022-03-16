Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Aldar Properties and Louvre Abu Dhabi have tied up to launch the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences.
Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature only 400 apartments, including exquisite studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and five exclusive penthouses.
To be handed over to residents in 2025, the apartments will be located within Saadiyat Grove, Aldar’s Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island that spans 242,000 sqm.
Saadiyat Grove spans an area of 242,000 sqm and will boast immersive retail, entertainment, and leisure spaces. Including Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, the mixed-use destination will feature approximately 3,000 residential units, two hotels and co-working spaces for new enterprises and start-ups.
Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development, said: “Neighbouring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences represents the pinnacle of art, culture, and design, tailored, and delivered for the ever-discerning homeowner. Through our partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, we will build and deliver the ultimate lifestyle and product to match the world-famous institution and architectural masterpiece.”
The development offers a lounge for residents – Le Salon Détente, a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience, a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être – that features a gym and sauna rooms, multi-use spaces for yoga and meditation, and an indoor kids’ playroom – the Creativité Room. Residents can also indulge in uninterrupted views of Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi’s skyline at the elevated swimming pools, sunset deck, and gardens.
The lobbies and shared spaces within Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature art and sculptures selected in close consultation with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Aldar’s vision and expertise in building the most inclusive communities resonate with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s philosophy of celebrating cultural connections. With Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, now there is an opportunity to reside at the most inspiring cultural address in the world.”