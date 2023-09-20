Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties keeps doubling down in Ras Al Khaimah, this time partnering with Nikki Beach Global to build three branded residential buildings at Al Marjan Island.
The ‘Nikki Beach Residences’ will take shape between the upscale Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, both of which were acquired by Aldar in 2022.
This is the Abu Dhabi master-developer’s first residential project in Ras Al Khaimah.
Aldar has been on an investment/acquisition spree in Ras Al Khaimah, including buying land to expand on existing developments there.
“Nikki Beach, with its global prestige and proven track record in upscale hospitality, aligns perfectly with Aldar’s vision to create memorable experiences and thriving communities and we look forward to unveiling more details about the masterplan soon," said Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development.
The Nikki Beach brand is known for ‘delivering barefoot luxury, stylish, and relaxed lifestyle experiences’.
