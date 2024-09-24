Dubai: Abu Dhabi mega-developer has bought another property in Dubai, this time a new office building at the Internet City. The builder and owner of the property is Sweid & Sweid.

The '6 Falak' is located in the 'heart of Dubai Internet City' and has over 90,000 square feet of office space. The fully occupied property is on one of the last remaining freehold plots in the free zone, and tenants include Roland Berger, MSD, and IFS.

Aldar in the recent past has bought prime logistics space and launched two residential communities in Dubai as part of an expansion outside of Abu Dhabi.

The developer also launched a signature office tower of its own in Dubai, on a prime plot located on Shaikh Zayed Road. It will have a leasable area of 88,000 square metres and with residential and hotel components. Investments on the project would be Dh1.8 billion.