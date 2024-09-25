"We see a tremendous opportunity to enhance and reposition our hotel portfolio to meet expected demand in the luxury segment, while maximizing the revenue potential of each asset," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar.

It ties in with Abu Dhabi's elevated status in the tourism and MICE space. The emirate had 27% more hotel guests in 2023 than in the year before with overseas guest arrivals rising 54%. The goal for visitor numbers is to grow to 39.3 million by 2030.