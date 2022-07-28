Stock - ADGM
Al Maryah Island has emerged as a super-prime mixed-use destination within Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Aldar Properties has made its second big acquisition of the week, confirming the purchase of four Grade A office towers at Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island. The deal to this effect was signed with Mubadala Investment Co..

The four towers in ADGM - Al Sila, Al Sarab, Al Maqam, and Al Khatem – will add a combined net leasable area of 180,000 square metres to the Aldar leasing portfolio.

Aldar will also take ownership of the North and South car parks, which serve the office towers, and other mixed-use space.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Abu Dhabi master-developer bought a second resort in Ras Al Khaimah, with the DoubleTree by Hilton.

More to follow...