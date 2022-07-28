Dubai: Aldar Properties has made its second big acquisition of the week, confirming the purchase of four Grade A office towers at Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island. The deal to this effect was signed with Mubadala Investment Co..
The four towers in ADGM - Al Sila, Al Sarab, Al Maqam, and Al Khatem – will add a combined net leasable area of 180,000 square metres to the Aldar leasing portfolio.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Abu Dhabi master-developer bought a second resort in Ras Al Khaimah, with the DoubleTree by Hilton.
More to follow...