Jubail Island's developer says all the plots will be handed over to investors during the fourth quarter of 2022. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: In Abu Dhabi, plot sales are proving a hit with developers and investors. Developer of the Jubail Island project has just sold out all 194 villa plots earmarked for the first phase. These plots will be handed over to the buyers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Investors seem to have noted that the infrastructure works are already at an advanced stage on the Dh5 billion development located between the Yas and Saadiyat islands. The developer says 65 per cent of the infrastructure is ready and all of it would be completed in the second quarter of next year.

This week, Abu Dhabi master-developer Aldar launched the second phase of the ‘Al Gurm’ development, a waterfront community on the southwest of Abu Dhabi island. A set of 71 plots were sold at the project, which will be set in the style of an archipelago over 105,000 square metres. Each plot, of 900 to 4,400 square metres, will have access to the beach. (These are available only for UAE nationals.)

Aldar Properties has released plots at its ‘Al Gurm’ project, hoping to build further on the steady stream of offplan villa launches it has had since November last year. Image Credit: Supplied

Instant sales

Response to these plot sales should show further evidence of Abu Dhabi property market’s upward mobility, which has been in evidence since late last year. Villa sales by Aldar were met with instant sellouts.