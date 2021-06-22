Dubai: The project management company Hill International will provide its services to the infrastructure upgrades Aldar Properties is taking on in Abu Dhabi.
The project consists of two elements - Zayed Link Road and Tal Moreeb Road. The Zayed Link Road project will refurbish and double the capacity of the existing one between the E11 highway and the Madinat Zayed military airfield near the city of Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region.
Around 50 kilometres of road will be converted from existing single carriageway (one lane in each direction) to dual carriageway (two lanes in each direction with central median). The existing carriageway will also be refurbished.
The Tal Moreeb Road project will construct a new dual carriageway from Liwa to the Tal Moreeb dune area to replace the existing road. The road length is approximately 22 kilometres.
Both are scheduled for completion in late 2022.
“Aldar is a long-term client for Hill International in the Middle East and we are privileged to have been given the opportunity to expand our professional services to cover this important project,” said Abdo Kardous, Regional President for the Middle East of Hill International.