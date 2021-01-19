Dubai: Abu Dhabi's creating a brand new destination for sports and all those who chase fitness and activity.
The Maryah Island - already a buzzing hotspot for shopping and leisure pursuits - will also host 'ACTIVE' and feature three outdoor FIFA-standard football fields, four tennis courts covering a total area of 3,200 square metres, and four multi-purpose courts covering 4,224 square metres.
Added to these are three paddle courts and an air-conditioned sports dome that will open in May. The dome will house a full 11-aside FIFA approved turf pitch with a spectator area for indoor football matches as well as corporate and entertainment events.
ACTIVE is a venture from Zayed Sports City.
Quite the expanse
The outdoor natural grass football field covers 8,970 square metres, while the two artificial turf fields cover 17,940 square metres. ACTIVE will host Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi programme, City Football Schools, as well as the LaLiga Academy.