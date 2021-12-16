Dubai: One of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent enterprises, Alpha Dhabi Holding plans to channel a substantial Dh8 billion into real estate, hospitality, healthcare and petrochemicals inside and outside of the UAE.
ADH, part of IHC, was involved in some big-ticket deals this year, most notably one that saw it pick up 12 per cent in Abu Dhabi mega-developer Aldar. With a current real estate portfolio of Dh20 billion, ADH is now seeking to leverage its scale further. The company listed on ADX in June, one among a handful of IHC-owned entities to do so.
In Q3-2021, the conglomerate reported nine-month revenue of Dh11.425 billion, equivalent to a 341 per cent year-on-year growth. The Dh8 billion investment plan is a “reflection of the company’s shareholder confidence, our leadership’s vision and remarkable growth recorded to date,” said Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and CEO.
“As a platform offering huge potential for progress and growth, we are already in discussions with certain groups in promising sectors inside the UAE and - equally - we will continue our pursuit of strategic international investment opportunities. We believe that a carefully administered investment of Dh8 billion will help fulfill our responsibility to shareholders, adding value by expanding our diverse portfolio."
In a further statement, the company also said: "ADH is pursuing new directions to keep pace with the sector’s recovery and to build a solid foundation for development and growth."