Dubai: Plots and properties – master-developer Aldar is doing well on both. It has just sold out all of the land units forming the second phase of the Al Gurm project on Abu Dhabi mainland. This continues a strong performance by Aldar since the fourth quarter last year, when it became the first developer in the country to launch offplan sales after the COVID-19 strike.
The Al Gurm plots – 71 of them - were available exclusively for UAE nationals. These comprise a series of “archipelago-style islands” over 105,000 square metres. Each plot will have access to beaches and range from 900 square metres to 4,400 square metres. They are distributed across three distinct areas: The Beach, The Canal, and The Island.
Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “We continue to see demand for a wide range of real estate investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, as evidenced by multiple sellout launches of turnkey developments on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in recent months, and now the completion of land plot sales at Al Gurm.
The first phase of Al Gurm was completed in 2010 and construction of the second phase is due to begin next month.