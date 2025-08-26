BEYOND Developments unveils first forest district by the sea with Talea Tower

A bold blend of architecture and nature redefining coastal living in Dubai Maritime City
BEYOND Developments has announced the launch of the region’s first forest district by the sea, along with Talea — the first in a series of residential towers — marking a significant step in its vision to create future-focused communities.
Set within Dubai Maritime City, this groundbreaking destination is envisioned as a coastal haven centered on nature, wellness, and sustainability — setting a new benchmark for nature-integrated urban living.
By championing a nature-first approach in the heart of the city, BEYOND Developments is actively supporting Dubai’s transformation into a global model for sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban development —aligning with key national initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, and the D33 Economic Agenda.
According to Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, this launch marks more than the beginning of a new residential offering.
“This project demonstrates how thoughtful design can pioneer solutions to the challenges of climate change and urban wellbeing. As someone who lives and works in the city like everyone else, I understand firsthand the need for spaces that truly support healthier, more connected lives. It’s our responsibility as developers to create environments that inspire wellbeing and sustainability, making a positive difference in people’s everyday quality of life.”
Talea, the first residential tower within the district, draws inspiration from the natural rhythms of earth and water. Its architecture features flowing lines, vertical greenery and expansive glazing that brings the surrounding forest into every home. The tower comprises 354 residences, including one- to three-bedroom apartments and a limited collection of four-bedroom penthouses. Interiors are guided by a forest-inspired color scheme, natural earth tones, and sweeping views of sea, skyline, and woodland.
Taqi added: “Tomorrow’s cities will be defined by their sensitivity to people, nature, and experience. That’s the ethos shaping our work in Dubai. Talea is the first step, a place where ecology, design, and daily life come together with purpose.”
Amenities at Talea are conceived as extensions of the forest itself. Residents will enjoy shaded swimming pools, fitness areas nestled among trees, treetop walkways, children’s play zones inspired by nature, and tranquil outdoor lounges. A dedicated green pedestrian path links the podium level directly to the wider Forest District, seamlessly connecting everyday life to the restorative presence of nature.
Located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, Mina Rashid, and the Jumeirah coastline, this waterfront neighborhood reflects a new way of thinking about urban growth that prioritises nature not as an afterthought, but as the foundation for community, wellbeing, and resilience.
Very soon, BEYOND will also reveal a bold series of projects within The Forest District, each crafted to deliver a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience rooted in nature, design, and human emotion. These upcoming launches will showcase the brand’s signature architectural language while offering residents a rare harmony of coastal energy and woodland calm.
— In association with BEYOND Developments
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox