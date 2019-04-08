The minature of the JUbail Island project- The Jubail Island in between Sadiyat and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi- Photo Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Image Credit:

Located between Saadiyat and Yas islands, Jubail Island will feature very low-density housing, retail and entertainment options divided across six investment zone villages, according to executives from master developer Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) who were speaking during a media tour of the new island on Monday.



“We are keen to safeguard this important real estate area of Abu Dhabi by preserving the environment while also creating residential, commercial and recreational spaces, in line with the island’s natural appeal and importance to the real estate market,” said Hamad Al Nuaimi, chairman of the JIIC board of directors.

Once completed, the island is expected to house between 5,000 and 6,000 residents.

What sets Jubail Island apart from the rest of the capital is its focus on weaving in development with the island’s natural treasures, said Richard Russell, chief operating officer at Lead Development, designated as the development management firm for the island.

“Nearly 10 hectares have been cordoned off, and no development activity will be allowed there,” he said. “Wildlife such as gazelles, sea turtles, crustaceans and flamingoes will be allowed to roam freely, and we plan to construct boardwalks so visitors can take a walk and take in the natural beauty.”

In fact, only up to 15 per cent of the island will be open to construction and development, he told Gulf News.

“In addition, we hope to enhance the mangrove population by planting 25,000 new trees in the span of a year. These will make up for any trees that were uprooted during the construction of highways and other infrastructure projects in the surrounding areas. At the same time, we will also set up a network of canals to support the island’s wildlife,” Russell added.

Designated as an investment zone, Jubail Island plots are currently available to both Emirati and expat owners, and the sale of serviced land on the island has already commenced.

Once completed, the island will boast 400 single-family residential units, and 400 multi-family units. Russell said that there will also be two schools, as well as six mosques and a sports complex to serve the community.

“We should be able to hand over the first plots to owners by the first quarter of 2021. We will also develop some units for sale, and these will be ready in the last quarter of 2022,” the executive added.

Plot sizes range from 1,500 to 5,000 square metres each, while villas span 300 to 1,200 sqaure metres.

In addition to Lead Development, JIIC has appointed planning and construction to Arquitectonica, a US-based architectural and interior design firm, Ramon Esteve, a Spanish architect specialising in Mediterranean architecture, and Broadway Malyan, a global architectural firm.