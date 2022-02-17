Abu Dhabi recorded real estate transactions to the tune of Dh71.5 billion in 2021, it was announced on Thursday.
As many as 14,958 transactions were carried out in the emirate, the Department of Municipalities and Transport said, reflecting the ongoing sustainable development and attractiveness of real estate investments in Abu Dhabi.
As per the department’s real estate data, the property sector recorded 7,262 sales transactions worth Dh18.2 billion and 7,696 mortgage transactions worth Dh53.3 billion.
With Dh4.1 billion in real estate transactions, Yas Island topped the list, followed by Al Reem Island in second place with Dh3.2 billion. With Dh2.5 billion, Saadiyat Island came in third, the Forest Belt Al Jarf project came in fourth with Dh1.1 billion, and Khalifa City came in fifth with Dh915 million.
“The UAE capital has recorded very positive real estate transaction indicators over the past year, which is a testament to investors’ confidence in the city. We look forward to providing more distinctive and innovative services and providing periodic data and information that will undoubtedly enhance the attractiveness of the Abu Dhabi real estate market,” said Dr. Adeeb Al Afifi, Executive Director of Real Estate at DMT.