Dubai: The fabled Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi has gone for a new identity - the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. With with the brand switch, the hotel operator wants to reassert its status as the ‘world’s most iconic beachfront resort’.
“Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for our brand and confirms our commitment to the region,” said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “The palace is a globally recognised landmark in the UAE and we are delighted to manage a property with such rich historical and cultural relevance.”
The beachfront property now comes with renovated rooms, ‘innovative’ dining experiences, and brand-new spa and sports facilities. The reimagined accommodation also has the region’s first ‘vegan rooms’ with ‘compassionate design, sustainable bedding, plant based in-room dining options and cruelty-free bath amenities’.
The dining options include the one-Michelin-starred Talea by Antonio Guida. There is also an all-new culinary destination Episodes – comprising a tea apothecary, a deli, a cake shop and a gelateria.
Abu Dhabi in the recent past has given its tourism and destination creating strategy a massive makeover. New and signature hotel, leisure and retail projects coming online - or to do so shortly - will enhance the city’s appeal. The emirate has also created a new tourism entity to oversee all the possibilities inherent in the sector, and working closely with the private sector to make it happen. According to Mohammed Al Junaibi, Chairman of Emirates Palace Company, “Guided by the legacy and expertise of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the resort is set to become an icon of global luxury in line with our leadership’s quest to extend world-class hospitality to anyone visiting or living in the UAE.”