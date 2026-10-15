Dubai developer plans AI-powered employee feedback, performance tools and a 24/7 chatbot
Dubai: DAMAC Properties said 94 per cent of its employees adopted its digital recognition and rewards platform within its first year, as the Dubai-based developer plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence across its human resources operations.
The platform, called DAMAC Elevate, has engaged nearly 3,000 employees and enabled more than 5,100 peer-to-peer recognitions since its launch in October 2025, the company said.
DAMAC said the platform replaced spreadsheet-based processes, paper vouchers and department-led workflows with a digital system integrated into Microsoft Teams.
The platform allows employees and managers to recognise colleagues within their daily workflows, with real-time notifications covering peer-to-peer appreciation and endorsements from heads of department.
More than 600 employees received internal awards through the platform during its first year, according to DAMAC.
The system has also digitised rewards administration, providing real-time budget controls, audit visibility and data for tracking employee engagement. Its anonymous Mood-o-Meter feature allows employees to provide feedback.
Amira Sajwani, managing director of DAMAC Properties, said recognition was central to building a workplace where employees felt valued and motivated.
“DAMAC Elevate has created an accessible and transparent digital experience that makes appreciation part of employees’ everyday interactions,” Amira said.
She added that the platform's industry recognition reflected the collective efforts of the company's People & Performance, IT and Business Transformation teams.
DAMAC's HR technology roadmap for 2026 includes plans to introduce AI-supported employee sentiment analysis, prompts to help leaders recognise staff contributions and AI-assisted performance feedback.
The company also plans to introduce a 24-hour employee chatbot to answer questions about policies, benefits, leave and performance-related matters.
Other initiatives include an AI Champions Programme to build capabilities across business units and the DAMAC People mobile app, which is intended to extend employee recognition and self-service functions beyond desktop systems.
The company did not provide a timeline for the rollout of the planned tools.
DAMAC Elevate received a Silver award in the Excellence in Reward & Recognition Programs category at The Economic Times Human Capital Awards MENA 2026.
It was the platform's second industry recognition within a year of its launch, following an award for Best Digital Rewards and Recognition Platform at the HR Tech Summit & Awards 2026, the company said.
The award recognises the platform's approach to employee recognition, although the adoption figures disclosed by DAMAC do not independently establish whether the system has improved staff satisfaction or productivity.
The platform forms part of DAMAC's broader talent and leadership development programme.
The developer's initiatives include Talent Catch, in partnership with Mercer to strengthen senior leadership capabilities; the Emirati Skills Elevation Programme, conducted with Taaeen Consulting; and external coaching through EUNEPA's Leading for Results programme.