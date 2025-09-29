Programme aims to create many jobs as 50 brokers transform into tech-savvy agencies
Omar bushehabDubai: The estate agent knocking on your door in Dubai could soon be armed with artificial intelligence that predicts market trends, blockchain technology that streamlines contracts, and digital tools that transform the way properties are bought and sold.
At least that is the vision the Dubai Land Department has drawn up with the launch of the Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator, in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis, the New Economy Academy, and Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai (RIT Dubai).
The six-month programme aims to create 50 technology-powered real estate agencies, moving away from traditional brokerage methods towards a future where PropTech drives every transaction.
The Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator, starting on October 27, will train existing Emirati brokers to build companies that use the same cutting-edge technology as global PropTech leaders.
The campaign is part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.
"These are 50 identified Emirati brokers who will be encouraged to establish their real estate brokerage companies within Dubai Silicon Oasis, but not only being real estate companies, but tech real estate companies who play in the PropTech sector," according to Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis.
For consumers, this shift could mean faster transactions, more transparent pricing, better property matches through AI-powered searches, and potentially lower costs as technology streamlines traditional processes.
The programme focuses heavily on artificial intelligence, blockchain tokenisation and digital platforms — technologies that are already reshaping property markets in cities like London, Singapore and New York.
"Primarily, it’s empowering them with the latest tech. AI plays a big role in this, also tokenisation, blockchain — all of this will play for them," Buhannad explained. "They need to be aware, trained, and they need to utilise this for them to be competitive in the local market and international market."
Participants will access laboratories and a sandbox programme at Dubai Silicon Oasis's Technology Entrepreneurship Centre, where they can test new ideas before launching them to the public.
The initiative builds on an already expanding cohort of Emirati property professionals. Since 2024, the number of Emirati brokers in Dubai has jumped from 700 to 2,500 — still a fraction of the city's 30,000-strong broker community, but a significant increase.
These brokers have already handled Dh10 billion worth of property deals, proving they can compete in one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.
"Through this incubator, we aim to build a new generation of Emirati brokers who can establish leading brokerage firms, contributing to the market's sustainability and solidifying the UAE's position as a global hub for real estate investment," said Omar Hamad Bushahab, Director General of Dubai Land Department.
The 50 new agencies could create multiple new jobs; however, organisers say the economic impact is more important than the headcount.
"It's not only about the numbers — it's what impact the company will have on the local economy and also the international economy. That's the important part," Buhannad said.
The six-month curriculum goes far beyond traditional estate agent training. Participants will learn regulatory procedures, financial management and market analysis, but also how to use social media for marketing, build online brands and leverage AI for customer service.
"Our collaboration with Dubai Land Department and the New Economy Academy, along with academic partners, will help provide a stimulating environment where participants can leverage an integrated ecosystem that merges technology, real estate and entrepreneurship," Buhannad said.
Dr Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, added, “We aim to provide advanced training that blends academic knowledge with practical application, focusing on project management, modern technology and leadership capacity building."
The programme covers contract tokenisation — a blockchain technology that could eventually allow property ownership to be divided into digital shares, making it easier for smaller investors to enter the market.
Graduates receive an accredited certificate and benefit from a full year of mentorship with industry consultants, helping them navigate the competitive Dubai property landscape.
"Through collaboration with our partners, we aim to empower more Emirati firms to contribute to sustainability and leadership of the UAE's real estate sector," Bushahab said.
