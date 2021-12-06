Dubai: The Dubai Crown Prince on Monday met 300 UAE nationals recently recruited by Majid Al Futtaim as part of the NAFIS programme, and lauded the role played by the UAE private sector in supporting the country’s development.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, highlighted the partnership established between the public and private sectors over the last five decades, which has been a major driver of the UAE’s efforts to enhance excellence in various fields.
NAFIS is a federal government initiative to raise the competitiveness of UAE national employees.
The ceremony, organised by Majid Al Futtaim at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020, was held in the presence of Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, and Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim. Members of Majid Al Futtaim’s executive management team also attended the event.
Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE considers the private sector a major partner in the country’s development in the next 50 years. “The exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors enhances our ability to achieve greater success across various spheres of life and supports the nation’s progress in a new phase of economic growth.”
The Crown Prince also praised the private sector for its role in enhancing the employment of Emiratis in various fields. He also stressed the importance of equipping UAE nationals with the skills required to succeed in the labour market.
Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the newly recruited UAE nationals and wished them the very best in their new roles.