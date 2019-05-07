German sports car maker and Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche will pay a 535-million-euro ($598 million; Dh2 billion) fine over diesel vehicles that emitted more harmful pollutants than allowed, Stuttgart prosecutors said Tuesday.

"The Stuttgart prosecutor's office has levied a 535-million-euro fine against Porsche AG for negligence in quality control," the investigators said, adding that the carmaker "abstained from a legal challenge" against the decision, the latest in a string of fines against VW over its years-long "dieselgate" scandal.