Lima, Peru: Dubai’s DP World announced on Friday that it has completed a $400 million expansion project at the Port of Callao. This expansion has increased the container handling capacity at the port’s South Terminal by 80 per cent. The project also strengthens Callao’s position as a critical gateway for global trade on the west coast of South America.

The Bicentennial Pier expansion project extends the pier from 650 meters to 1,050 meters, making Callao one of the few ports in South America capable of accommodating three vessels (or two mega-vessels) simultaneously, said DP World.

The multinational logistics conglomerate said in a statement that the project also increases handling capacity from 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year to 2.7 million TEUs, while the container yard space has been expanded to 40 hectares.

Along with the pier extension and container handling, the project added new electric-powered equipment, including 15 electric cranes and 20 electric ITVs (internal transport vehicles). DP World said this makes it the first port terminal in the world to acquire a fleet of this magnitude.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “The Bicentennial Pier project is a landmark achievement for us in Peru. Our $400 million investment represents our unwavering commitment to supporting the region’s economic growth and solidifying Callao’s position as a premier logistics hub, setting a new standard for sustainable port operations in South America. We are proud to contribute to a greener future for Peru and global trade.”

The project is vital to DP World’s ambitions for Latin America, which was announced last month. “Given its proximity to the capital, Lima and complementing the growth of nearby Jorge Chávez Airport, the development elevates the Port of Callao from an efficient port to a premier logistics hub for the entire region,” the statement explained.

Meanwhile, Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador, said that the Port of Callao is the economic heart of Peru, handling over 90 per cent of the country’s containerised cargo, with 60 per cent of that cargo moving through the South Terminal. “This expansion significantly enhances our capacity and operational efficiency. In conjunction with other DP World ports in the region, it solidifies our commitment to enhancing Peru's connectivity and economic vitality and the entire region,” said Merino.