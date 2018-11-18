The meetings in Singapore and Papua New Guinea produced little to suggest US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would reach a deal when they meet in a few weeks at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit ended in disarray on Sunday after leaders failed to agree on a joint statement, reflecting tensions after Trump threatened to add to tariffs already in place on $250 billion (Dh918 billion) worth of Chinese goods. Xi has retaliated with duties on $110 billion in US imports.