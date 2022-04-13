Dubai: Adopting a paperless strategy has helped the Dubai Chamber of Commerce save Dh11 million worth of costs and one million sheets of paper in 2021, it revealed on Wednesday.
The organisation, which has a ‘100 percent paperless’ stamp from the Dubai Digital Authority, offers more than 50 smart services.
The estimated value of savings reflects the cost of printing, time and transportation to the Chamber’s customer happiness centres.
Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, stressed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the Dubai Paperless Strategy and cementing Dubai’s position as a global business and innovation hub.
The number of visitors to the Chamber’s customer happiness offices decreased significantly following the COVID-19-led digital shift and the organisation’s milestone of achieving 100 percent smart transformation of core services, which it reached last year, he revealed.