Staff report

Dubai: The Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai said on Wednesday its outsourced service centres throughout the emirate completed about 80 per cent of the services of the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector from the beginning of this year until the end of May.

The total number of transactions completed during the first five months of 2018 was 139,127 and outsourced service centres accounted for 111,689 of them, according to a report compiled by DED.

The outsourced service centres issued 296 varied certificates, 10,805 commercial permits, 10,399 initial approvals to establish companies in Dubai, as well as up to 142 instant licences, and 8,108 trade licenses. They have also renewed more than 36,000 trade licences and reserved 14,000 trade names.

The outsourced centres provide all BRL services and related services, with the exception of direct amendments. In addition to issuance, renewal, modification and cancellation of commercial licenses, trade name reservation and initial approvals, the centres also provide varied business start-up services and certificates.