Seven of the best consultants in UAE for all your immigration, second citizenship planning

Bayat Legal Services Image Credit: Supplied

Bayat Legal Services

Key Services

Migration, residency and citizenship programmes, corporate law, business set-up and company registration law, approved public notary, student visas, visit visas, pro bono Canadian (skilled worker) programme, and appeals

Registration and accreditation

Established in 1993, Bayat is a licensed law firm. It is an authorised government agent for various citizenship and residency programmes. It is a member of the Canadian Bar, Dubai Legal Affairs Department and several business councils. This is also the CSI and bankers examination Center.

Achievements

Bayat has so far processed thousands of successful applications. Sam Bayat, CEO of the company, is a successful writer who has published multiple books. He has also written several corporate immigration reviews.

Key programmes offered

Citizenship by Investment: Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, St.Lucia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Turkey, Vanuatu and Bulgaria

Residency: Greece, Portugal, Malta, Spain, Cyprus, Malaysia and Thailand

Migration: The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK

Contact details

Bayatgroup.com; 04 3554646; 050 6244646

Y-Axis

. Image Credit: Supplied

Key services

Immigration representation for permanent residency; business visas; tourist and visit visas; telephone consultations; rejected visa applications; administrative appeals tribunal assistance; free counselling

Registration and accreditation

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA); Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA); Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC); British Council

Years of service 21 YEARS

Achievements Y-Axis gives professional advice to nearly 40,000 prospective migrants a year

Key programmes offered

Immigration, visas, and career counselling for Canada, Australia, the UK and Germany

Contact details

Y-axis.ae; 04 2483900; 06 5045000

RIF Trust

. Image Credit: Supplied

Key services

Citizenship by investment, residency by investment, post-citizenship and residency services and government advisory services

Registration and accreditation

Representative of the Investment Migration Council in the Caribbean; trade mission for Vanuatu in the UAE; government-approved advisory for more than 20 residency and citizenship by investment programmes

Achievements

Handled more than 1,000 cases

Awards

RIF Trust is among the top 25 global international investment migration advisories, according to UGlobal Magazine

David Santalla Regueiro was awarded the CEO of the Year 2020 by Vanuatu Trade Mission

RIF Trust has also got the MEA Markets’ UAE Business Awards for the Best Global Citizenship & Residency Advisory Firm 2020

Key programmes offered

Citizenship by Investment: Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, Malta, Montenegro and Turkey

Residency by investment: Germany, Malta, Portugal and the UK

Contact details

Riftrust.com; 04 520 6777

WWICS

. Image Credit: Supplied

Key services

WWICS offers comprehensive services in the area of skilled, student and business immigration.

Registration and accreditation

WWICS is a global fully-licensed legal firm with an expert panel that comprises of ICCRC members, MARA agents, immigration practitioners, financial advisory and investment consulting entities.

Achievements

The company has a proven track record of over 3,00,000 happily settled clients across the globe.

Key programmes offered

Permanent residency visa, business investment immigration, study visa, tourist visa and work permit

Contact details

Wwicsgroup.com; 04 4434247

Step Global DMCC

. Image Credit: Supplied

Strengths

Step Global has 100 per cent track record of approvals and it boasts on-site lawyers with experience in US immigration programmes.

Key programmes offered

US EB-5 immigrant investor programme, US E-2 investor visa, US L-1 visa, Canada start-up visa, Quebec immigrant investor programme, and Canada Provincial Entrepreneur programme

Contact details

04 770 7825; Stepglobalgroup.com

Cosmos Immigration

. Image Credit: Supplied

Key services

Immigration advice; business planning and forecasting layout; visa application; Canada/USA – education assessment; Australia – skill assessment; licensing support for professional occupations specifically healthcare and engineering sectors

Registration and accreditation

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC); Migration Agents Registration Authority – Australia (MARA); Immigration Advisers Authority – New Zealand (IAA)

Achievements

100 per cent accuracy in documentation for visa application and 100 per cent successful outcome for student visa application

Key programmes offered

Permanent residency; study permit; business immigrant visa; investment programme, visit visa, Canada super visa; self-employed visa; start-up visa; spouse/dependent visa; returning resident visa

Contact details

Cosmosimmigration.com; 04 3577796

Fly High Abroad

. Image Credit: Supplied

Key services

Consultation, client assessment, application processing, pre-landing services, and post-landing support

Registration and accreditation

Fly High Abroad is registered in Dubai. It is also registered with ICCRC in Canada and MARA in Australia.

Achievements

The company has helped more than 500 families to successfully settle down in Canada and Australia as permanent residents and over 1,000 students to fly to various study abroad destinations.

Key programmes offered

Skilled immigration, student visa, business immigration, visit visa, work permit, citizenship by investment and family visa

Contact details