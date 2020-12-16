Bayat Legal Services
Key Services
Migration, residency and citizenship programmes, corporate law, business set-up and company registration law, approved public notary, student visas, visit visas, pro bono Canadian (skilled worker) programme, and appeals
Registration and accreditation
Established in 1993, Bayat is a licensed law firm. It is an authorised government agent for various citizenship and residency programmes. It is a member of the Canadian Bar, Dubai Legal Affairs Department and several business councils. This is also the CSI and bankers examination Center.
Achievements
Bayat has so far processed thousands of successful applications. Sam Bayat, CEO of the company, is a successful writer who has published multiple books. He has also written several corporate immigration reviews.
Key programmes offered
Citizenship by Investment: Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, St.Lucia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Turkey, Vanuatu and Bulgaria
Residency: Greece, Portugal, Malta, Spain, Cyprus, Malaysia and Thailand
Migration: The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK
Contact details
Bayatgroup.com; 04 3554646; 050 6244646
Y-Axis
Key services
Immigration representation for permanent residency; business visas; tourist and visit visas; telephone consultations; rejected visa applications; administrative appeals tribunal assistance; free counselling
Registration and accreditation
Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA); Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA); Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC); British Council
Years of service 21 YEARS
Achievements Y-Axis gives professional advice to nearly 40,000 prospective migrants a year
Key programmes offered
Immigration, visas, and career counselling for Canada, Australia, the UK and Germany
Contact details
Y-axis.ae; 04 2483900; 06 5045000
RIF Trust
Key services
Citizenship by investment, residency by investment, post-citizenship and residency services and government advisory services
Registration and accreditation
Representative of the Investment Migration Council in the Caribbean; trade mission for Vanuatu in the UAE; government-approved advisory for more than 20 residency and citizenship by investment programmes
Achievements
Handled more than 1,000 cases
Awards
RIF Trust is among the top 25 global international investment migration advisories, according to UGlobal Magazine
David Santalla Regueiro was awarded the CEO of the Year 2020 by Vanuatu Trade Mission
RIF Trust has also got the MEA Markets’ UAE Business Awards for the Best Global Citizenship & Residency Advisory Firm 2020
Key programmes offered
Citizenship by Investment: Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, Malta, Montenegro and Turkey
Residency by investment: Germany, Malta, Portugal and the UK
Contact details
Riftrust.com; 04 520 6777
WWICS
Key services
WWICS offers comprehensive services in the area of skilled, student and business immigration.
Registration and accreditation
WWICS is a global fully-licensed legal firm with an expert panel that comprises of ICCRC members, MARA agents, immigration practitioners, financial advisory and investment consulting entities.
Achievements
The company has a proven track record of over 3,00,000 happily settled clients across the globe.
Key programmes offered
Permanent residency visa, business investment immigration, study visa, tourist visa and work permit
Contact details
Wwicsgroup.com; 04 4434247
Step Global DMCC
Strengths
Step Global has 100 per cent track record of approvals and it boasts on-site lawyers with experience in US immigration programmes.
Key programmes offered
US EB-5 immigrant investor programme, US E-2 investor visa, US L-1 visa, Canada start-up visa, Quebec immigrant investor programme, and Canada Provincial Entrepreneur programme
Contact details
04 770 7825; Stepglobalgroup.com
Cosmos Immigration
Key services
Immigration advice; business planning and forecasting layout; visa application; Canada/USA – education assessment; Australia – skill assessment; licensing support for professional occupations specifically healthcare and engineering sectors
Registration and accreditation
Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC); Migration Agents Registration Authority – Australia (MARA); Immigration Advisers Authority – New Zealand (IAA)
Achievements
100 per cent accuracy in documentation for visa application and 100 per cent successful outcome for student visa application
Key programmes offered
Permanent residency; study permit; business immigrant visa; investment programme, visit visa, Canada super visa; self-employed visa; start-up visa; spouse/dependent visa; returning resident visa
Contact details
Cosmosimmigration.com; 04 3577796
Fly High Abroad
Key services
Consultation, client assessment, application processing, pre-landing services, and post-landing support
Registration and accreditation
Fly High Abroad is registered in Dubai. It is also registered with ICCRC in Canada and MARA in Australia.
Achievements
The company has helped more than 500 families to successfully settle down in Canada and Australia as permanent residents and over 1,000 students to fly to various study abroad destinations.
Key programmes offered
Skilled immigration, student visa, business immigration, visit visa, work permit, citizenship by investment and family visa
Contact details
Flyhigh-abroad.com; 04 577 6331; 050 109 5911