From the way we order groceries to the way we watch movies, everything is moving online, and insurance is no exception.

Convenience is at the heart of buying insurance online. As customers no longer want to wait in queues or talk to a middleman, the distance between a customer and an insurance company is reduced to a single click on your computer or mobile. The best part is that you are now able to buy your policy anytime from the comfort of your home. Even if it is midnight and you can’t reach a customer service agent, you can still get the online bot support which makes your life easier.

With our online platforms at Tokio Marine, buying online offers more power and flexibility to the customers in the way they can choose the covers, additional benefits and make online payments. With simple online forms and digital policy documents, we are moving to a zero paperwork and hassle-free insurance process. The online issuance of policy eliminates several overheads and we are able to pass on the savings directly to our online customers.

The actual role of an insurance company comes into play in the event of a claim. This is why we believe claims ought to be at the centre of the digitalisation process. When an accident occurs, customers can intimate us right away from their mobile through our website. Our claims team will then process the claims and equip the customer with options to keep track of their claim status. - Hiroki Sasai, General Manager, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Company (Dubai Branch)

