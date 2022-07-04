A massive port development and expansion programme is well underway at RAK Ports to create a completely new terminal facility as an extension to Saqr Port/Freezone, already one of the world’s largest bulk ports. With the development work planned in three phases, the new facilities will provide much needed space for new industries, including a new green energy facility, a new iron and steel hub, a new food hub, new breakbulk and container yards, and a modern repair and overhaul facility for cruise ships. The land reclamation work is using recycled waste material from local quarries.
With a prime strategic location on some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, directly at the entrance to the Arabian Gulf, and with recent infrastructure investments totalling over $250 million, RAK Ports plays a critical role in the supply chain for thousands of companies from around the globe. RAK Ports is a group of four specialised maritime logistical hubs, each with its own unique set of services. These include cargo handling, warehousing, free zone land lease, ship repairs, marine and anchorage services, and cruise tourism.
RAK Ports offers customised logistical solutions to accommodate vessels at any of the four ports within the group. Despite the global pandemic and current market volatilities, the record growth seen in 2021 at RAK Ports is set to continue in 2022.
As well as physical expansion, the group is making significant investments into its digitisation programme. However, unlike many of its competitors in the maritime sector who are creating a series of standalone systems, at RAK Ports the approach is fully integrated and ensures that all systems are talking together and working as one. A state-of-the-art Port Operations System supported by a single-window Port Community System was expanded to include customs, immigration, and other areas of cargo documentation, and now receives all service requests and customer applications.
A new, automated security gate pass system is part of RAK Ports’ quarry-to-port integration programme. While Dynamic Under Keel Clearance technology allows the port to safely load more cargo weight into the same vessels, taking full advantage of the tidal ranges in the Gulf, and enabling RAK Ports’ customers to increase efficiency, lower costs and decrease their overall carbon footprint.
These are just some of the many initiatives that together with a highly skilled workforce, and one of the region’s most experienced port management teams, will ensure continued growth in the years ahead.