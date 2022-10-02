Ahmed Al Hashemi was named CEO of Oman Rail-Etihad Rail JV Company, and Mohammed bin Zahran Al Mahruqi as Deputy CEO, after the board of directors of the joint venture company between Etihad Rail and Oman Rail held its inaugural meeting in Dubai, just days after signing an agreement to form the company
The board includes Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman; Sheikh Nasser Sulaiman Al Harthy, Acting Vice President of Operations Affairs at Oman Investment Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Asyad Group; Saeed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Mobility; Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, Group CEO of Asyad Group, and Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail.
During the meeting, the board discussed the implementation plans, including technical studies and architectural design, as well as environmental studies for routes, the business model and the commercial affairs of the joint venture.
Emphasis was placed on the importance of fast-tracking the execution of the project. The board also committed to adopting the highest global standards for security, safety, and sustainability throughout the development of the network, which will extend for 303km, to provide safe and fast passenger transport and freight services.
Al Mazrouei said that establishing the joint venture was in line with both leaderships’ directives for achieving sustainable development by elevating the transport and infrastructure sectors to higher levels, whilst supporting economic and commercial growth.
“The joint railway network will advance the land transport system between the two countries in line with the best-in-class criteria and standards, providing safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation, which in turn, will further facilitate connectivity between industrial and commercial centres, and cement the long-standing social cohesion between the two countries,” he noted.
On his part, Al Maawali commented: “The strategic initiative to develop a railway network between the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE would cement the strong brotherly ties between the two countries and would also reflect their joint efforts to achieve social and economic integration.”
“Through this partnership and the logistics progress it will bring about, various economic and trade activities will reap several benefits, creating new opportunities and providing high-quality transport solutions that will contribute to establishing a connection between Sohar and the Omani free zone, with vital economic and industrial zones in the UAE,” he explained.