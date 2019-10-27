Abu Dhabi: Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, on Sunday met Ueli Maurer, President of Switzerland and Minister of Finance, and his accompanying delegation at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi. The meeting took place alongside the Swiss delegation’s official visit to the UAE, which was headed by Maurer, and aimed at deepening the UAE-Swiss ties and dialogue.

“The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership with Switzerland, which has witnessed growth over the past years at various levels, especially economic, financial and trade. With its attractive investment structure, the UAE is an important regional hub for many Swiss banks and financial institutions,” Al Tayer said.