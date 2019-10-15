Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: A senior delegation from the UAE’s Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank will be in the United States this week to participate in the annual meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The delegation will be headed by Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, who will be accompanied by Younis Al Khoor, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, as well as other executives.

Al Tayer, in a statement, highlighted the importance of strengthening the cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF.

“Through these meetings, the Ministry of Finance seeks to contribute to the decision-making process on global economy, underscore the nation’s efforts to support global economic development, and strengthen the global financial system,” he said.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Al Tayer will hold a series of meetings with international counterparts to discuss financial policies, and the latest economic developments and challenges across the world.