Green mobility tech company NWTN will be setting up an electric vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, the UAE-headquartered NWTN plans to initially operate a 25,000 sqm manufacturing, research and development, vehicle testing and logistics facility constructed by KIZAD with an annual capacity of 5,000-10,000 units.
In phase two, NWTN plans to introduce several new electric vehicle models and expand the capacity to 50,000 units annually.
“AD Ports Group is committed to driving sustainable manufacturing, and this key strategic partnership in KIZAD will support our wise leadership’s vision to advance industrial competitiveness while protecting the environment,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group. KIZAD is part of the AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones umbrella.
“Attracting electric vehicle manufacturers to Abu Dhabi will play a significant role in enabling the economic vision of Abu Dhabi and is aligned with the recently announced Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.”
Set to be the first assembly facility for EVs in Abu Dhabi, the announcement follows recent regulatory updates by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy that seek to accelerate the development of EV infrastructure as part of Abu Dhabi’s Low Emission Vehicle Strategy. The new production facility is also aligned with UAE’s Net-Zero by 2050 agenda.
Alan Wu, Chairman & CEO, NWTN, said: “NWTN’s partnership with AD Ports Group’s KIZAD forms a cornerstone of our broader worldwide growth strategy by enabling us to efficiently service a wider range of consumers both in the Middle East and the wider Northern Africa and European markets.”
“The strategic location, with direct access to regional and global markets and proximity to world-class manufacturing infrastructure in KIZAD will allow NWTN to enhance its operations long-term and increase our export potential. We look forward to bringing our mobility technology know-how to one of the smartest cities in the world.”
Founded in 2016, NWTN aims to produce smart passenger vehicles that deploy AI technologies and personalised passenger experiences.