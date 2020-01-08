A Noor Bank branch on Shaikh Zayed Road. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Noor Bank’s board of directors was reconstituted on Wednesday as part of Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) acquisition of the bank.

Last month General Assembly Meeting (GAM) of DIB had approved the acquisition of Noor Bank.

“Based on approvals received from the regulators and the shareholders of Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and Noor Bank in their respective General Assembly Meetings, DIB is now progressing with the acquisition of Noor Bank. In order to ensure smooth acquisition of the transaction and achieve seamless integration of Noor Bank into DIB, it has been decided to reconstitute the Board of Directors of Noor Bank,” DIB said in an emailed statement.