Abu Dhabi: E-commerce platform Noon.com will build the UAE’s largest fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), it was announced on Thursday.
The 252,000 sqm facility, located in KEZAD, will be designed and built utilising Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group’s build-to-suit solution. It is set to be completed in 2024.
ADIO will be providing noon with financial and non-financial incentives for the development of the fulfilment centre.
Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, said: “Noon’s partnerships with ADIO and KEZAD Group are significant in both scale and impact, creating thousands of jobs and new opportunities for the private sector to plug into an e-commerce platform and the emirate’s innovation ecosystem.
“Leveraging noon’s cutting-edge logistics, innovation and technology expertise, the mega fulfilment centre will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s emerging strength in e-commerce and logistics, while boosting adjacent industries like transportation and warehousing.”
The new centre, which will generate 6,000 jobs, will enable the swift delivery of products across the UAE market and act as a hub to service noon’s smaller fulfilment centres. The facility will also feature new automation technologies for storage, material movement, and sorting.
Mohamed Alabbar, founder of noon, said: "The new e-commerce hub in Abu Dhabi will unite millions of customers and thousands of businesses to fuel the UAE's digital economy's next phase of growth. As a local technology company, it is our duty to innovate, invent, and provide the optimal infrastructure for a digital-first future. The new hub in the UAE will accelerate not only noon's growth, but also e-commerce in our region."
"We are proud to collaborate with UAE industry leaders such as ADIO and KEZAD in order to provide our people and nation with the world-class tools necessary for success."