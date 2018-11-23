The balance of power at Nissan is now tilted toward Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa, who has emerged as a driving force behind the investigation into Ghosn’s alleged wrongdoing. The French side, meanwhile, has appeared blindsided by the rapidly unfolding events. Saikawa, an opponent of a merger between the companies, may be seeking to improve the Japanese carmaker’s bargaining position in a partnership he says has for too long favoured the French side.