Dubai: The UAE's flagship tech event Gitex will be hosting the first Israeli technology delegation to the country next week. The Israel Export Institute comes in as a 'strategic country partner' for Gitex, and in partnership with Bank Hapoalim, will lead the delegation of Israeli government officials, entrepreneurs and executives.
Gitex will also play host to the UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit featuring UAE ministers and Israeli government officials on December 7. This year's event runs from December 6 to 10.
“Organizing this first-of-its kind summit constitutes a major stepping stone in strengthening cooperation in the field of digital transformation and the future digital economy," said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. "It will contribute to expanding knowledge exchange between both countries and accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions and services based on future technologies.”