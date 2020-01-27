The Sharjah National Oil Corporation, SNOC, has announced on Monday the discovery of an inland gas field.
The new natural gas and condensate field, called "Mahani", in the Emirate of Sharjah has flow rates of up to 50 million standard cubic feet per day, along with the liquids associated with it, according to the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.
It was the first land discovery of gas in the emirate in the last 37 years, the report added.
SNOC and its partner, Italy's Eni, announced a successful new onshore discovery of natural gas and condensate field.
The discovery comes within the first year of the partnership and represents the first onshore discovery of gas in the Emirate since the early 1980s.
SNOC, operator of Area B, is in partnership with Eni in the discovery as part of a concession agreement signed at the beginning of 2019.
Partnership
The two companies are also partners in the Onshore Sharjah Concession Areas A and C.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of SNOC, said: "The launch of the International Competitive Exploration Licensing Round by the Sharjah National Oil Corporation on behalf of Sharjah Petroleum Council in 2018 has enabled new and valuable strategic partnerships.
"This discovery is a promising development for SNOC and meets our commitment to make reliable gas supplies available throughout the UAE.
"Sharjah provides strategic energy infrastructure to help the nation meet the growing demand for energy by residential, industrial and utility consumers."
Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC, commented, "I am delighted that the first exploration well to be drilled in Sharjah by SNOC, is a gas discovery. This is the first onshore Sharjah discovery in 37 years and marks the beginning of an exciting time for SNOC and Sharjah's energy sector. Partnerships like these allow us to combine our knowledge towards such successful outcomes and we look forward to further collaboration in the future."