Daily flow rates of up to 50 million standard cubic feet seen, says report

The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) on Monday announced the discovery of new natural gas and condensate onshore at the Mahani field in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplies photo

The new natural gas and condensate field, called "Mahani", in the Emirate of Sharjah has flow rates of up to 50 million standard cubic feet per day, along with the liquids associated with it, according to the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.

The discovery of Mahani gas field in Sharjah comes within the first year of the partnership and represents the first onshore discovery of gas in the Emirate since the early 1980s. Image Credit: Supplied

It was the first land discovery of gas in the emirate in the last 37 years, the report added.

SNOC and its partner, Italy's Eni, announced a successful new onshore discovery of natural gas and condensate field.

LOCATION The national energy company said in a statement on Sunday that the Mahani-1 exploration well, located in the Area B Concession, is the first exploration well drilled by SNOC following the acquisition of a new 3D seismic survey covering the territory.

SNOC, operator of Area B, is in partnership with Eni in the discovery as part of a concession agreement signed at the beginning of 2019.

Partnership

The two companies are also partners in the Onshore Sharjah Concession Areas A and C.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of SNOC, said: "The launch of the International Competitive Exploration Licensing Round by the Sharjah National Oil Corporation on behalf of Sharjah Petroleum Council in 2018 has enabled new and valuable strategic partnerships.

"This discovery is a promising development for SNOC and meets our commitment to make reliable gas supplies available throughout the UAE.

"Sharjah provides strategic energy infrastructure to help the nation meet the growing demand for energy by residential, industrial and utility consumers." - Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of SNOC

