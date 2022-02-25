Dubai: Dubai’s first ‘cineverse’ experience has gone live with UAE’s Gargash Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in lead roles.
MContent, which counts Gargash Group as an investor, premiered their original co-productions - “Ripple vs. SEC Saga” and “El Salvador vs. World Bank’.
The premiere, however, was different from the norm as participants were seen gazing out to the ocean wearing their virtual reality (VR) headsets and engaged in an immersive cineverse experience.
In January, Gargash Group announced a major investment in MContent, the world’s first tokenised content ecosystem that aims to change the global content landscape. Designed to convert content viewers into content owners, the platform enables crowd funding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using cryptocurrency, NFTs and the cineverse.
The platform has already funded 11 film projects, and now, it plans to expedite the decentralised funding deployment in content creation using the ‘parallel’ cineverse economy.
“The immersive cine experience has global scalability and mass adoption capability,” said Umair Masoom, founder and CEO of MContent.