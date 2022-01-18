Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the launch of the ‘UAE Verify’ platform, which allows government and private entities to verify the authenticity of digital documents issued by government authorities on an immediate basis and without the need for an original hard copy.
The platform uses blockchain technology, which is a shared immutable real-time ledger for recording the history of financial transactions, contracts, and different documents. The platform allows users to convert their documents to authenticated digital documents with a high level of privacy and security.
“With the launch of the ‘UAE Verify’ platform, we take a new important step on the path of comprehensive digital transformation using future technologies such as blockchain, which is the technical basis for the platform,” said Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.
“We are happy about this platform, which was the result of intensive cooperation between TDRA and many government entities that worked together in a team spirit to serve the higher goals of the UAE government,” said Al Mesmar.
Part of the Digital Government Roadmap, the UAE Verify digital platform was launched to achieve 100 per cent digital government services in the country that are accessible to individuals, businesses and federal government employees. This initiative aims to attain six strategic and priority goals: provide a unified digital platform and common digital enablers; provide a world-class digital infrastructure; enable easy and quick integrated digital services tailored to meet the clients’ needs; upgrade digital capabilities and skills; prepare legislation to ensure seamless and holistic digital transformation; and increase the efficiency of government work.
“The platform also harmonises with the UAE Government Charter for Future Services - it will play an important role in developing digital services and channels and enhancing the happiness of society,” said Al Mesmar. “We will continue our efforts to develop digital transformation pillars and principles based on our responsibility for regulation and enablement in the telecommunications and digital government sectors.”