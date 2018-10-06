Dubai: The US subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma has acquired an antibiotic manufacturing facility and its related assets in Bristol, Tennessee. This was done through an ownership transfer from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc.

The facility will continue providing oral penicillin-containing antibacterial products to patients in the United States. Currently, Neopharma has five pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in three continents that serve over 50 countries with 100 plus products. “The acquisition follows similar acquisitions made in Japan, Brazil and India and is a part of the global expansion drive for Neopharma, which is rapidly establishing itself as a global manufacturer of quality medications at affordable prices,” said Dr. B.R. Shetty, Chairman, Neopharma.

According to Suresh Kumar Nandiraju, Chief Operating Officer of Neopharma, said, “This acquisition allows us to enter the US penicillin-containing antibiotic market segment and marks our entry into the generic drug business in the US while providing opportunities to explore additional synergies with our other group companies. The acquisition will help us leverage our expertise in beta lactam manufacturing segment.” (Beta lactam is a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics, consisting of all antibiotic agents that contain a beta-lactam ring in their molecular structures.)