The Sukuk and bond listed on Nasdaq Dubai on 30 September

DUBAI: Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a $500 million sukuk and a $500 million conventional bond issued by global trade enabler DP World.

DP World is the largest UAE debt issuer by value on the region’s international exchange, with sukuk and conventional bond listings now totalling $9.09 billion.

The organisation operates a geographically diverse network of trade enabling businesses including ports and terminals, industrial parks, logistics and economic zones, maritime services and marinas.

DP World’s latest sukuk listing brings the current total to $58.7 billion.