Reports surface that Ali Rashid Lootah is stepping down after 10 years at the top

The Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel's signature reclamation project in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Nakheel could soon have a new chairman following a Bloomberg report that the incumbent, Ali Rashid Lootah, is stepping down.

No official confirmation to this effect has been issued by the Dubai master-developer about such a change at the top.

Lootah had moved into the chairman’s post at the time of the global financial crisis and which had such a devastating effect on the Dubai real estate market.

During his 10 years at the helm, he first structured a major turnaround — which led to Nakheel paying off all its credit exposures in full and well ahead of the due date — and then got the developer to go into a major project drive.

This included new masterplanned communities in emerging locations within the city, such as Nad Al Sheba and Al Khail, as well as projects to further realise the full potential of the Palm, Nakheel’s flagship development.

It was capped by the opening just recently of the Nakheel Mall as a retail and leisure destination for residents on the island and beyond.

Major shift

It was under Lootah that Nakheel initiated a major shift from offplan launches to focussing on long-term lease projects, whether it was in retail or residential.

This was a formula that other master-developers in Dubai have since followed. Nakheel also went big on hospitality in the last five years, and with more to come.