What kind of space does My Perfumes Select fulfill in the current perfume sector?

Much like the contemporary Middle East that is redefining creativity, ambition and achievement, the young generation is bold, confident, setting new benchmarks in uncharted fields, and sure of themselves as global citizens while being proud of their culture. Established in 2014, My Perfumes Select as the young Dubai and the UAE-born brand embodies and radiates this spirit. We felt there was a space for a young, confident avant-garde brand that owned its roots yet was bold enough to conquer the world.

We chose to conquer the world first. Now, it is time for a homecoming. We feel well poised to grow perfume retail in the UAE. Our new-age retail design is highly sophisticated, artistic, experimental and futuristic, and our stores in Dalma Mall and Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi, Oman Avenues Mall in Muscat and high-street stores in Dubai Gold Souk, Iraq, and Colaba in Mumbai offer an elevated brand experience.

What is the inspiration behind My Perfumes Select and what different does it offer.

While planning the launch of My Perfumes Select, we realised that the market was full of brands, yet nobody cared to define an individual, though a fragrance is such an individualistic experience. The quest and realisation of self, expressed through My inspires a canvas of scent signatures that are symbolic of the arduous yet celebratory journey of an individual.

How big is the market for French and Oriental perfumes here in the UAE and how is My Perfumes Select as a new brand capitalising on their popularity?

The UAE fragrance market size was valued at $913.7 million in 2021, with a predicted 6.6 per cent CAGR growth from 2021 to 2030 (Prescient & Strategic Intelligence Report). Fragrance is a way of life in the UAE and ingrained in the culture of the country. Each My Perfumes Select fragrance offers a delectable fusion of East & West, as precious perfume absolutes from across the world jostle together to manifest into rich fragrant journeys. My Perfumes Select scent signatures resonate with young, sophisticated, bold and well-travelled discerning clientele that loves to make every day, extraordinary.

What are the allied product lines and how important are these for your brand portfolio, how has the market responded to your products in this vertical?

Most of our perfume collections are extended into allied lines of body and home care products. Since layering is a huge concept across the GCC, this gives our consumers an opportunity to layer and extend the longevity of their signature scents.

Our customers like to mix and match between collections i.e. spray from one collection and lotion and hair mist from different ones. This opens an exciting journey to discover and create newer fragrance signatures. Our customers are loving the quality and lapping-up the adventure.

As the business lead of a premium UAE brand, what is your management mantra for success?