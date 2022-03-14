Dubai: Music streaming and entertainment platform Anghami Inc. has unveiled an all-new brand identity to support its next phase of growth. Marking an exciting new era for the brand, the new identity dropped on March 3 across digital, social, app stores and the Anghami platform.
Elie Habib, co-founder and chief technology officer of Anghami, commented: “An identity is more than mere symbols... it is about the sounds we create in our community. With our new logo, colour scheme, typeface, and tagline, we our aiming to lead an evolution in how Arab youth connects with the world. Today, more than ever, we are ready to serve young Arab talent and help them to make more noise, because the world is listening.”
Anghami says “its mission to empower Arab youth everywhere to create and connect with the world” is at the heart of the new identity change.
Commenting on the new logo, Anghami’s Head of Creative Rana Najjar said: “The flowing lines symbolise the wealth of creative Arabs who are out there painting a beautiful image of our Arab world and want to make some noise.”
The new positioning, visual identity and logo were developed by London-based agency BigSmall in collaboration with Anghami’s in-house team. Nearly a decade since its formation in 2012, Anghami has built a catalog of 72 million Arabic and international songs and podcasts and has 75 million registered users.