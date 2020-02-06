Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Co. is in talks to buy Jadwa Investment Co.’s health-care assets in the UAE, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Abu Dhabi-based wealth fund is working with Rothschild & Co. on structuring a potential deal with the Saudi Arabian private equity group, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

Jadwa owns a 42 per cent stake in Abu Dhabi-based United Eastern Medical Services LLC. UEMedical last year acquired a controlling stake in Saudi Arabia’s Al Muhaideb Dental Clinics Group in a Dh500 million deal.

It’s not clear which assets could be included in Mubadala’s deal with Jadwa, the people said. Discussions are still at an early stage and may not result in a transaction, they said.

Representatives for Mubadala, UEMedical and Jadwa declined to comment. A representative for Rothschild didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rapid Expansion

The Middle East’s health-care sector has been expanding rapidly as hospital operators try to keep up with growing populations. UAE private equity firm Gulf Capital recently announced a $100 million (Dh367.8 million) deal for a fertility clinic in Abu Dhabi, while Amanat Holdings PJSC is in talks to acquire a stake in VPS Healthcare Group.

Still, the potential deal comes at a challenging time for regional operators. NMC Health Plc has been facing allegations by Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Capital LLC that the company’s financial statements hint at potential over payment for assets, inflated cash balances and understated debt.