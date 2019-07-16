Abu Dhabi: National Reference Laboratory (NRL), part of Mubadala’s network of world-class health care providers, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Laboratory Referral Services Agreement with United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading private health care operators.

NRL will become the exclusive provider of referral laboratory testing to all facilities of the UEMedical health care network in the UAE, including its flagship hospital Danat Al Emarat for Women & Children, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centres, HealthPlus Fertility Centres and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi.

Patients of UEMedical network will benefit from NRL’s high-quality standards, specialised logistics solutions and comprehensive menu of more than 4,700 tests, one of the largest test menus globally thanks to NRL’s partnership with LabCorp, the world’s leading diagnostics company.

“Mubadala has built a network of world-class health care providers and we are continuously looking for opportunities to partner with private health care providers,” said Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, head of Mubadala Healthcare.

“This partnership allows us to deliver better results and outcomes for the patients, to provide unified laboratory services across all health care facilities of UEMedical, and, ultimately, to have a positive impact on the health care sector across the country and the region,” he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohammad Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chief executive officer and managing director of UEMedical, said: “As one of the emirate’s leading health care providers, our partnership with NRL, one of the most experienced providers of laboratory solutions in the region, will complement our group laboratory department with additional services and improved deliverables.

“This collaboration will help us make another significant stride towards achieving our goals to provide the highest levels of care to the residents of the UAE and support the nation’s health care transition to innovative, patient-centric services,” he added.

Patient samples from all of UEMedical’s facilities across the UAE will now be exclusively handled by NRL and tested either in country by NRL or by LabCorp in the USA.

Additionally, best-practice connectivity solutions, including a web-portal and a two-way real-time interface between NRL’s Laboratory Information System and the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) of UEMedical, will ensure an accurate and efficient process for test ordering and results delivery.