While the firm’s success in 2018 was fuelled in part by stock sales for companies abroad, including in Asia, the rainmaker to watch this year is Michael Grimes, who co-leads the US technology franchise. He and colleagues have been tending relationships with a slew of big tech firms heading to market, such as Palantir Technologies Inc, by helping the ventures tap into the bank’s wealthy clientele and sovereign wealth funds for funding, giving their businesses more time to mature before going public.