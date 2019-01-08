About 66 per cent of Ontario insolvencies in November were consumer proposals, which is the highest share on record, and may indicate trouble to come, according to Ted Michalos, a licensed insolvency trustee and co-founder of the firm. In a proposal, the debtor agrees with creditors to pay a proportion of what’s owed and is allowed to keep their assets, versus bankruptcies, where debts are written off but assets are usually forfeited, with the exception of certain provincial exemptions.