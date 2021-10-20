Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday visited Gitex Global 2021, which is attended by 3,500 giant tech companies from 140 countries.
Sheikh Mohammed toured the tech show, a global platform where the tech community comes to meet and tackle and overcome global issues for a better future for the entire world.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “During my visit to Gitex Global 2021, where 3,500 giant tech companies from 140 countries are taking part. Gitex is the first integrated and inclusive show to be held after the pandemic. Gitex represents our national ambitions for the economy of the future. Gitex represents the UAE in bringing the world’s east and west together to design their future tech aspirations.”