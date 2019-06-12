Berlin: The UAE’s economic approach is based on openness, diversity, flexibility and partnerships that aim to achieve sustainable development, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Shaikh Mohammad made this statement while receiving the representatives of several large, medium and small German companies, who were accompanied by Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, at his residence in Berlin on Wednesday.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the business representatives during the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad stressed the importance of economic relation in the bilateral ties between the UAE and Germany and its key role to enhance and develop the longstanding and deep-rooted relations.

He highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade, investment and technological domains and development of the promising opportunities in a way that meets the aspirations of the two countries.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi noted the importance of building on the distinguished relations between the two countries to achieve fruitful partnerships. The two countries have a clear development vision that is fully reflected in various projects, initiatives and partnerships in all sectors, he said.

Shaikh Mohammad drew attention to the fact that the UAE has the appropriate potential and environment that facilitate operations of international companies. The Emirati government is very keen to overcome any challenges faced by such companies or investors in the UAE, he added.