BEIJING: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which concludes today in Beijing.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad and Lukashenko discussed bilateral relations that have seen substantial growth over the past few years. They also discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries and promote investment opportunities.

Shaikh Mohammad and the President of Belarus discussed collaboration in energy, climate change and environmental sustainability, and expressed a desire to learn from each other’s success stories. They also expressed a commitment to further cement ties and explore new opportunities that serve common strategic interests.